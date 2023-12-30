Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) going head to head at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 74, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-2.8)

Southern Miss (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Georgia Southern's record against the spread this season is 3-8-0, while Southern Miss' is 2-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 5-6-0 and the Golden Eagles are 4-4-0.

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Eagles average 65.6 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 79.2 per outing (334th in college basketball). They have a -163 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Georgia Southern records 33.8 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 42.3 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.5 boards per game.

Georgia Southern hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Eagles rank 348th in college basketball with 83.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 344th in college basketball defensively with 100.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Georgia Southern has committed 1.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (324th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

