The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 0-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.

The Eagles' 65.6 points per game are just 4.4 fewer points than the 70 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it scores more than 70 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Southern put up 70.8 points per game last season, 3.2 more than it averaged away (67.6).

At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.2.

Georgia Southern drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

