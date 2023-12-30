The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have made.

In games Georgia State shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Panthers are the 108th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 91st.

The 78.9 points per game the Panthers average are only one more point than the Red Wolves give up (77.9).

Georgia State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.9 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State scores 90.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 18.7 points per contest.

The Panthers are surrendering 62.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.6 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (78.9).

Georgia State is sinking 10 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule