How to Watch Georgia State vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UL Monroe vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Texas State vs James Madison (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Troy vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Georgia State Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have made.
- In games Georgia State shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Panthers are the 108th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 91st.
- The 78.9 points per game the Panthers average are only one more point than the Red Wolves give up (77.9).
- Georgia State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.9 points.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia State scores 90.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 18.7 points per contest.
- The Panthers are surrendering 62.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.6 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (78.9).
- Georgia State is sinking 10 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 64-60
|Hawkins Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|L 86-54
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 122-45
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
