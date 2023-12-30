The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia State vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Georgia State has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Arkansas State is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, three out of the Red Wolves' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.