The Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -2.5 144.5

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in five of nine games this season.

Georgia State has an average point total of 151.7 in its matchups this year, 7.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Georgia State's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 55.6% 78.9 153.2 72.8 150.7 148.7 Arkansas State 7 63.6% 74.3 153.2 77.9 150.7 156.7

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

Georgia State covered four times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Panthers record only one more point per game (78.9) than the Red Wolves allow (77.9).

Georgia State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 4-5-0 2-1 5-4-0 Arkansas State 7-4-0 5-2 3-8-0

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Arkansas State 10-9 Home Record 10-8 0-11 Away Record 2-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

