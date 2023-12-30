Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Troy Trojans (1-6) playing the Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at 4:30 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Information

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Mikyla Tolivert: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Crystal Henderson: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deasia Merrill: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

