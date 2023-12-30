The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to end a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The point total is 151.5 in the matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -20.5 151.5

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia's games have gone over 151.5 points two times this season (in 10 outings).

The average point total in Georgia's matchups this year is 143.0, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has been listed as the favorite eight times this season and has won all of those games.

The Georgia Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -5000 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Georgia, based on the moneyline, is 98%.

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 20% 73.9 143.7 69.1 156.9 148.8 Alabama A&M 6 50% 69.8 143.7 87.8 156.9 148.8

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The Georgia Bulldogs score 13.9 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow (87.8).

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 Alabama A&M 5-7-0 2-0 8-4-0

Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Alabama A&M 13-4 Home Record 9-8 1-10 Away Record 5-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

