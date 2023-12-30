The Florida State Seminoles meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl as major, 13.5-point underdogs on December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.

Georgia vs. Florida State game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State statistical matchup

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (28th) 295.2 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (24th) 177.2 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 306 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (45th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (58th)

Georgia leaders

In addition to his 3,743 passing yards and 72.4% completion percentage this season, Carson Beck has thrown for 22 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Beck has been a factor with his legs, scrambling for 127 yards and four TDs in 13 games.

Daijun Edwards has compiled 818 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Edwards has 19 receptions (1.5 per game) for 169 yards (13 per game) and zero touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Kendall Milton has run for 686 yards (52.8 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Florida State leaders

In 13 games, Jordan Travis has passed for 2,745 yards (211.2 per game), with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.2%.

Travis also has rushed for 176 yards and seven TDs.

In 13 games, Trey Benson has rushed for 935 yards (71.9 per game) and 14 TDs.

In the passing game, Benson has scored one touchdown, with 20 receptions for 227 yards.

Keon Coleman has 50 catches for 658 yards (50.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

