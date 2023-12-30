The bookmakers think the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles will be a blowout, with the Bulldogs expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14). The action kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-14) 45.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-14) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-8 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Florida State has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

