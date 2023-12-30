The Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) take on the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers average 5.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (61.3).

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Wofford is 6-3.

Georgia has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Bulldogs record are eight more points than the Terriers give up (60.8).

Georgia has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.

Wofford is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 42.1% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Terriers give up.

The Terriers' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.1 FG% Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%

11.5 PTS, 46.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Chloe Chapman: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Georgia Schedule