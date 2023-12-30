Henry County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Henry County, Georgia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stranahan High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside Christian Academy at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
