The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 68.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 4-1.

Mercer's record is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 70.7 points.

The 63.0 points per game the Bears score are 5.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (57.3).

Mercer is 4-6 when scoring more than 57.3 points.

Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears allow.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75) Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule