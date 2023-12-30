How to Watch the Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 68.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 4-1.
- Mercer's record is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 70.7 points.
- The 63.0 points per game the Bears score are 5.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (57.3).
- Mercer is 4-6 when scoring more than 57.3 points.
- Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.
- This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears allow.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)
- Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.3 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 55-52
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 74-63
|Hawkins Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 81-78
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/2/2024
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
