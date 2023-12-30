The Mercer Bears (5-9) welcome in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 70.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 4-1.
  • Mercer's record is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The 63.0 points per game the Bears score are 5.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (57.3).
  • Mercer is 4-6 when scoring more than 57.3 points.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Bears allow.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)
  • Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
  • Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 55-52 Corbett Sports Center
12/17/2023 Jacksonville W 74-63 Hawkins Arena
12/21/2023 @ Appalachian State L 81-78 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Hawkins Arena
1/2/2024 Kennesaw State - Hawkins Arena
1/10/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

