Should you bet on Ryan O'Reilly to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.

O'Reilly averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:54 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.