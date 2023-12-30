The Hofstra Pride (7-5) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Hofstra matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

St. John's vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

St. John's has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Red Storm games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Hofstra has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, three out of the Pride's 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+11000), St. John's is 45th in college basketball. It is far below that, 59th, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Red Storm's national championship odds down from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 23rd-biggest change.

With odds of +11000, St. John's has been given a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.

