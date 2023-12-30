Thomas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Thomas County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas County Central High School at Brooks County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Florida Christian School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
