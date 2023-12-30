Warren County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Warren County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleluia Community School at Briarwood Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Martinez, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
