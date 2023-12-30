Can we expect Yakov Trenin finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

