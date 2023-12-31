Sportsbooks give the Chicago Bears (6-9) the advantage on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8). Chicago is favored by 3 points. For this game, an over/under of 38 has been set.

Falcons vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Bears (-3) 38 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bears (-3) 37.5 -158 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

CBS

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-0.

The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

There have been five Atlanta games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

Chicago has gone 7-7-1 ATS this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Bears have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Chicago games have hit the over on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.