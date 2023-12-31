The Georgia State Panthers' (6-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Sunday's game against the Troy Trojans (3-7) at Trojan Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81.7 points.

Troy's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The 74.9 points per game the Trojans record are 12.8 more points than the Panthers allow (62.1).

When Troy scores more than 62.1 points, it is 3-6.

When Georgia State allows fewer than 74.9 points, it is 6-2.

This season the Trojans are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Panthers concede.

The Panthers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.7 FG% Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%

3.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

