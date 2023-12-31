The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) on December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 50.1% of shots the Wizards' opponents have hit.

Atlanta has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Hawks average 121.9 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 126 the Wizards give up.

When Atlanta puts up more than 126 points, it is 8-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better in home games this season, averaging 123.8 points per game, compared to 120.6 per game when playing on the road.

Atlanta allows 125.4 points per game in home games, compared to 120.6 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, the Hawks have performed worse in home games this season, draining 14.1 threes per game, compared to 14.7 in road games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 36.7% mark on the road.

Hawks Injuries