The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hollins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has 251 yards on 18 receptions. He has been targeted 30 times, and posts 27.9 yards receiving per game.

Having played nine games this season, Hollins has not tallied a TD reception.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 4 0

Rep Mack Hollins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.