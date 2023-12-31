Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly Women's SoCon Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
SoCon Power Rankings
1. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 64-60 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 65-53 vs Coker
Next Game
- Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 15-10
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th
- Last Game: W 78-33 vs Converse
Next Game
- Opponent: Livingstone
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Samford
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-14
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: L 72-59 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Cumberland (TN)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-14
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
- Last Game: L 76-57 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: North Greenville
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
6. Mercer
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: L 60-58 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
7. Furman
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 73-63 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: Converse
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
8. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: W 73-34 vs Southern Wesleyan
Next Game
- Opponent: Montreat
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
