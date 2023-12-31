Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 80.7 per game.

So far this year, Allgeier has accumulated 646 rushing yards on 175 attempts (43.1 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. Allgeier also has caught 14 passes for 108 yards (7.2 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Bears

Allgeier vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 80.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's best rush defense.

Opponents of the Bears have put up seven touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bears' defense is third in the league in that category.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (53.3%) out of 15 opportunities.

The Falcons, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.5% of the time while running 50.5%.

He has handled 37.0% of his team's 473 rushing attempts this season (175).

Allgeier has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (14.8% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has 33 red zone carries for 44.0% of the team share (his team runs on 61.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

