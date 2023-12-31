Will Tyler Allgeier Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 17?
Should you wager on Tyler Allgeier getting into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)
- Allgeier has run for 646 yards on 175 carries (43.1 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- Allgeier has also hauled in 14 passes for 108 yards (7.2 per game).
- Allgeier has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in three games.
Tyler Allgeier Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|15
|75
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|16
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|7
|12
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|16
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|17
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|21
|59
|0
|3
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|8
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|12
|39
|1
|2
|-9
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|9
|31
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|10
|64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|8
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|9
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|14
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|9
|69
|1
|1
|19
|0
