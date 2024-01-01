The Tennessee Volunteers will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tennessee vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Iowa?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 26, Iowa 16

Tennessee 26, Iowa 16 Tennessee is 7-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Volunteers have won all five games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

This season, Iowa has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Hawkeyes have entered three games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and are in those contests.

The Volunteers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-5.5)



Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Iowa owns a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) This season, 10 of Tennessee's 12 games have gone over Monday's over/under of 35.5 points.

There have been three Iowa games that have finished with a combined score over 35.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 48.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the point total of 35.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 57.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 38.6 29.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 5-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 6-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.4 37.1 33.1 Implied Total AVG 23.2 25.4 20.0 ATS Record 5-6-1 2-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-10-0 2-5-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.