Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gwinnett High School at South Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Union County High School