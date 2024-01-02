Tuesday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (5-10) against the Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

The Owls enter this contest on the heels of a 57-55 loss to Georgetown on Thursday.

Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 64, Kennesaw State 60

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Owls took down the Providence Friars on December 21 by a score of 53-51.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Owls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over Providence (No. 128) on December 21

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 252) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG% Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.2 FG% Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG%

2.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 42.3 FG% Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (posting 54.1 points per game, 337th in college basketball, while giving up 61.5 per contest, 124th in college basketball) and have a -89 scoring differential.

The Owls are putting up more points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (47.8).

Kennesaw State allows 47.3 points per game at home, and 82.0 away.

