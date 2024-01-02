Kennesaw State vs. Mercer January 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (5-8) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Kennesaw State vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Prencis Harden: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carly Hooks: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyndall Golden: 2.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Trynce Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keyarah Berry: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
