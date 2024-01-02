The No. 5 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) are heavy favorites (-24.5) as they attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

UConn vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -24.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

DePaul is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

DePaul (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 21.9% less often than UConn (7-5-0) this year.

UConn vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 8 66.7% 83.0 149.9 64.2 139.6 147.3 DePaul 6 54.5% 66.9 149.9 75.4 139.6 144.7

Additional UConn vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The 83.0 points per game the Huskies score are 7.6 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).

UConn has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.4 points.

The Blue Demons' 66.9 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, DePaul is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

UConn vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 7-5-0 3-3 6-6-0 DePaul 4-7-0 0-0 4-7-0

UConn vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn DePaul 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-5 Away Record 2-12 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

