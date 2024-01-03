Georgia Tech vs. Florida State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 16.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 12.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dabbo Coleman: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Baba: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|72.2
|249th
|273rd
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|173rd
|36.9
|Rebounds
|42.9
|17th
|149th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.7
|13th
|136th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|137th
|14.2
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|220th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|211th
