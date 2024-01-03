Mercer vs. East Tennessee State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4, 0-0 SoCon) facing the Mercer Bears (5-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 17.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|259th
|71.6
|Points Scored
|67.1
|317th
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|198th
|67th
|39.5
|Rebounds
|32.7
|321st
|35th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.1
|218th
|157th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
