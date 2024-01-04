Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) facing the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET.

Georgia State vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

