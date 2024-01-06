Kennesaw State vs. Queens January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) meet a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|17th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|80.7
|62nd
|298th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|350th
|19th
|42.3
|Rebounds
|40.1
|56th
|50th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|102nd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|10.1
|20th
|44th
|16.5
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|206th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.7
|174th
