The Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) meet a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demond Robinson: 12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 17th 85.4 Points Scored 80.7 62nd 298th 76.3 Points Allowed 81.3 350th 19th 42.3 Rebounds 40.1 56th 50th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 10.1 20th 44th 16.5 Assists 14.8 103rd 206th 12 Turnovers 11.7 174th

