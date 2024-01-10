The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
139th 76.5 Points Scored 65.6 335th
330th 78.5 Points Allowed 79.2 334th
31st 41.1 Rebounds 33.8 289th
60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
195th 7.4 3pt Made 9.2 57th
109th 14.7 Assists 9 358th
237th 12.4 Turnovers 13.9 324th

