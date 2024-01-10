Georgia Southern vs. Marshall January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 12 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deuce Dean: 9.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|139th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|65.6
|335th
|330th
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|334th
|31st
|41.1
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|57th
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|9
|358th
|237th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|324th
