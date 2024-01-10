The Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN) meet a fellow ASUN team, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4, 0-0 ASUN), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Demond Robinson: 12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 17th 85.4 Points Scored 78.5 101st 298th 76.3 Points Allowed 69.8 147th 18th 42.3 Rebounds 37.0 167th 49th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 10.1 20th 44th 16.5 Assists 15.9 64th 206th 12.0 Turnovers 10.6 86th

