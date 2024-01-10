The Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Wofford Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer vs. Wofford Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank
66th 80.5 Points Scored 69.7 290th
317th 77.7 Points Allowed 71.9 207th
85th 39.0 Rebounds 34.3 273rd
197th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th
39th 9.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th
47th 16.4 Assists 13.6 170th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.3 130th

