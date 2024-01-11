The Georgia Southern Eagles (10-2) meet the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

22.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Torrion Starks: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.