Georgia Tech vs. Clemson January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) versus the Clemson Tigers (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
