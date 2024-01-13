Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

2.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 19.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Saniyah Craig: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.