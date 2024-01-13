Mercer vs. East Tennessee State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-4) meeting the Mercer Bears (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Nevaeh Brown: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Folley: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breanne Beatty: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Journee McDaniel: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.