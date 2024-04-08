The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) are not likely in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +15000 on the moneyline to win it all.

At 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Bulldogs go head to head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home. Georgia is favored by 2.5 points (the over/under is set at 154.5).

Georgia NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

Georgia Team Stats

Georgia has been outscored by 11.0 points per game (scoring 71.0 per game to rank 230th in college basketball while giving up 82.0 per contest to rank 291st in college basketball) and has a -11 scoring differential overall.

Georgia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Georgia has one loss to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Georgia Players

Jabri Abdur-Rahim leads the Bulldogs scoring 18.0 points per game.

Georgia is led in rebounding by Russel Tchewa's 9.0 rebounds per game and assists by Justin Hill's 4.0 assists per game.

Abdur-Rahim is the top three-point shooter for the Bulldogs, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Georgia's blocks leader is RJ Melendez, who collects 1.0 per game. Silas Demary Jr. leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals an outing.

