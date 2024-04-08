Bookmakers don't expect much from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0), assigning them +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Yellow Jackets hit the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in a home game. The game commences at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Georgia Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Georgia Tech Team Stats

Georgia Tech outscores opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 86.0 per game to rank 116th in college basketball while giving up 73.5 per contest to rank 245th in college basketball) and has a +25 scoring differential overall.

In one-possession games, the Yellow Jackets are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Georgia Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Georgia Tech has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Georgia Tech Players

Miles Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets scoring 26.0 points per game.

Georgia Tech is led in rebounding by Tyzhaun Claude's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Kyle Sturdivant's 4.0 assists per game.

Kelly hits 2.5 threes per game to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech's steals leader is Kowacie Reeves, who grabs 2.0 per game. Tafara Gapare leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

