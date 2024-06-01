According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Hawks have +8000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at the Charlotte Hornets, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +8000 17th Bet $100 to win $8000 To Make the Finals +3300 - Bet $100 to win $3300 To Make the Playoffs -225 - Bet $225 to win $100

Hawks Team Stats

Last year the Hawks went as far as the First Round in the postseason, after finishing 40-41 in the regular season.

The Hawks went 23-17 at home last season and 17-24 away from home.

Atlanta posted a 28-19 record as the favored team, and posted a 12-22 record as underdogs.

The Hawks were 26-26 in the Eastern Conference, including 8-8 in the Southeast Division.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites last season, the Hawks had a 7-5 record. They were 21-14 when favored by more than three points.

When set as an underdog of three points or fewer last season, Atlanta held an 8-9 record. The team was 4-13 when an underdog by more than three points.

Hawks' Top Players

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points per game last season and dished out 10.2 assists.

Clint Capela grabed 11.0 rebounds per game.

Young had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He hit 2.1 shots from deep per game.

Young averaged 1.1 steals per game. Onyeka Okongwu collected 1.3 blocks a contest.

