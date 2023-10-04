Florida Mayhem are the 2023 OWL Grand Finals Champions and quite possibly the last OWL Champions

(Gray News) - The Overwatch League (OWL) finished its 2023 season Sunday with the OWL Playoffs. Eight OWL teams, five from the West and three from the East, traveled to Toronto to compete over a $1,855,000 prize pool.

The initial stage of the tournament split the eight teams into two groups of four via a draft system controlled by the teams. Group one included Hangzhou Spark, Boston Uprising, London Spitfire, and Atlanta Reign.

Atlanta Reign came into the OWL Playoff in the top-seeded position and quickly got knocked onto their back foot by Hangzhou Spark. In the opening match of group one, the Spark reverse-swept the Reign. The Reign moved to the elimination match, while the Spark entered the group one Winners’ Match.

The Spark again pulled off the unthinkable by reverse-sweeping Boston Uprising in the Winners’ Match. The Uprising’s last shot to claim the final spot out of group one was the Decider Match. They overcame the London Spitfire and joined the Hangzhou Spark in the Semifinals.

Group two consisted of Florida Mayhem, Houston Outlaws, Seoul Infernal, and Dallas Fuel. Being the reigning OWL Grand Finals Champions, Dallas Fuel needed to get off to a great start to defend their title. The Fuel swept Seoul Infernal in the opening match of group two and looked to be a serious contender. Unfortunately for Fuel fans, Florida Mayhem decisively swept the Fuel in the Winners’ Match.

The Outlaws, who suffered an early loss to the Mayhem, managed to get to the Decider Match by sweeping Seoul Infernal in the Elimination Match. The Fuel’s hope for back-to-back titles was dashed when the Houston Outlaws knocked them out of the tournament with a sweep in the Decider Match. Florida Mayhem and the Houston Outlaws moved on to the Semifinals.

Sweeps were a common thread throughout the OWL Playoffs. Out of the 14 total series, only six finished with both teams winning at least one map. This trend continued in the first match of the Semifinals, where the Outlaws swept the Hangzhou Spark. The Spark put up a decent fight on the second map of the series, but it wasn’t enough, and they moved to the Third Place Match.

Joining them would be Boston Uprising, who managed to avoid being swept by winning the second map in their series against Florida Mayhem. However, Uprising couldn’t avoid the trend forever, and Hangzhou Spark swept the Uprising in the Third Place match to take home $225,000 and third overall. The Uprising still took home $130,000 but failed to make the podium.

The time for the Grand Final had come, and only the Mayhem and the Outlaws remained. In a final fight for the title and the majority of the prize pool, it should be no surprise that another one-sided beatdown came to fruition. Closer than most sweeps throughout the tournament, the Outlaws found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-0 match record and lost to the Flordia Mayhem. Florida Mayhem are the 2023 OWL Grand Finals Champions, but due to an uncertain future in the OWL, they may also be the last.

With the release of the Activision Blizzard second-quarter earnings report, it came to light that the OWL teams will vote on a new operating agreement now that the 2023 season has concluded. Teams can opt out of the OWL, which will reap a $6 million termination fee from Activision Blizzard, a choice several teams who have not fully paid their initial franchise fees could see as beneficial. Add in the yearly operating costs of a team, and it’s an option that at least allows them to recoup some of their losses. Dropping out isn’t the only option, however, as teams still could vote to continue the OWL under a new operating agreement if they so desire.

Whatever the fate of the OWL may be, after a toughly fought 2023 season, the Florida Mayhem reign supreme as the 2023 OWL Grand Finals Champion.

