Grassroots organization activates Georgia Muslim community ahead of elections

Georgia Muslim Voter Project Activates Community
Georgia Muslim Voter Project Activates Community(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local organization is working to amplify the voices of Georgia’s Muslim community.

”I think there was this assumption that our population was not big enough to make a difference but there are over 100,000 Muslims in Georgia,” said Suraiya Sharker with Georgia Muslim Voter Project.

The team at Georgia Muslim Voter Project believes their outreach, has to be a year-round commitment.

2022 Georgia midterm elections coverage

”We are not just going to your doors, talking to you during elections and not engaging with you afterward. We are a part of the community,” said Sharker.

They work to inspire people within Georgia’s Muslim community to register to vote, to know their rights, to talk about politics.

Their website says they exist to elevate the Muslim voice.

According to an Emgage study, 71 percent of registered Muslim voters in the U.S. went to the polls in 2020.

”Most Muslim community members, before the 2018 election season, really weren’t engaged,” said Sharker.

A high turnout, crews with the Georgia Muslim Voter Project attribute to grassroots, year-round work, like theirs.

”Our community is engaged. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year,” said Sharker.

Georgia Muslim Voter Project
Emgage

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Poll workers needed in Georgia before November election
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

Latest News

Dallas Theatre
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Paulding County’s Dallas Theatre
Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Gwinnett Historic Courthouse
File photo
Food giveaway being held in Marietta to help families amid inflation
Alpharetta's Town Green
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Alpharetta’s Town Green