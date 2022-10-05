Grassroots organization activates Georgia Muslim community ahead of elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local organization is working to amplify the voices of Georgia’s Muslim community.

”I think there was this assumption that our population was not big enough to make a difference but there are over 100,000 Muslims in Georgia,” said Suraiya Sharker with Georgia Muslim Voter Project.

The team at Georgia Muslim Voter Project believes their outreach, has to be a year-round commitment.

”We are not just going to your doors, talking to you during elections and not engaging with you afterward. We are a part of the community,” said Sharker.

They work to inspire people within Georgia’s Muslim community to register to vote, to know their rights, to talk about politics.

Their website says they exist to elevate the Muslim voice.

According to an Emgage study, 71 percent of registered Muslim voters in the U.S. went to the polls in 2020.

”Most Muslim community members, before the 2018 election season, really weren’t engaged,” said Sharker.

A high turnout, crews with the Georgia Muslim Voter Project attribute to grassroots, year-round work, like theirs.

”Our community is engaged. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year,” said Sharker.

