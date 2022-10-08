Atlanta rappers Quavo and Takeoff debut their collaborative album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rappers Quavo and Takeoff, two-thirds of the former Atlanta superstar rap trio Migos, are excited to release their collaborative album.

The album titled, Only Built For Infinity Links, was released on Friday.

The rap trio which previously featured rapper Offset, Quavo and Takeoff together, burst on the music scene with a hit song titled, “Versace” featuring rapper Drake in 2013. The trio recently split up.

According to Complex.com, Quavo and Takeoff have been working on this album for the past two years. The duo have been friends for more than a decade and point to their great “chemistry” and history together as factors in this album.

Quavo recently told Complex.com, “this is a special project, man. There was a lot of tinkering, and to look back at that moment [when we started it] to now, it’s a lot.”

Quavo and Takeoff have been making music together since they were previously in a group called The Polo Club in the early 2000s.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.