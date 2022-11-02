Disney+ film ‘The Slumber Party’ shooting in Fairburn, seeks extras

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Disney+ film The Slumber Party will film in Fairburn soon, and they’re seeking extras for what the casting call refers to as “festival scenes.”

The producers are looking for people of all genders and ethnicities aged 18 and up who are fully vaccinated and have the booster. There are almost 300 background roles up for grabs and the production will film for one day Nov. 10.

If you’re interested, the producers are asking for a headshot and a body shot that “reflect your current look.”

The movie, based on the coming-of-age novel The Sleepover, “depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan (Darby Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera) and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s left eyebrow and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s (Ramon Rodriguez) signature black hoodie.”

More information can be found here.

