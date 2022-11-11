Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another gas station was surrounded by crime scene tape overnight after a shooting that killed a 17-year-old female and injured a young male.

Police responded to the Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur Thursday night just after 11 p.m.

Details are still very limited right now, but police say they don’t believe the shooting happened at the gas station. They say the two victims drove there together after being shot.

Police are still investigating to determine where the initial shooting took place.

The 17-year-old female later died from her injuries, and a 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation continues. Atlanta News First will continue to provide updates as soon as new information is released.

