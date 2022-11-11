Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another gas station was surrounded by crime scene tape overnight after a shooting that killed a 17-year-old female and injured a young male.

Police responded to the Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur Thursday night just after 11 p.m.

Details are still very limited right now, but police say they don’t believe the shooting happened at the gas station. They say the two victims drove there together after being shot.

Police are still investigating to determine where the initial shooting took place.

The 17-year-old female later died from her injuries, and a 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation continues. Atlanta News First will continue to provide updates as soon as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire broke out overnight at the Montrose at Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Peachtree...
Family jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire overnight in Gwinnett County
Restaurant Report Card
‘It’s generally very readily available’ doctors worry about Amoxicillin shortage
Months elapse before a veteran’s cancer is diagnosed by the Atlanta VA