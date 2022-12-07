Atlanta News First gives out thousands of free books to students in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is holding its Books to Kids event at Fair Oaks Elementary in Marietta Wednesday morning.

We will be handing out bags of books to kids, with literary selections based on grade level. A total of 3,855 books will be given out.

Good morning from Marietta! Today, @ATLNewsFirst is giving out hundreds of books at Fair Oaks Elementary for our Books to Kids event! The red carpet is rolled out and we’ll be live here all morning on ANF and @peachtreetv! 📚 pic.twitter.com/Hi2L2EVg1G — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) December 7, 2022

Atlanta News First has distributed more than 69,000 books over the past six years, helping more than 13,000 students in need across metro Atlanta.

Atlanta News First personalities have visited 18 elementary schools in metro Atlanta to read to students and get kids excited about reading.

Not only am I live on Atlanta News First and PeachtreeTV today, I get to do the morning announcements at Fair Oaks... Posted by Madeline Montgomery on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

