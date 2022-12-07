Positively Georgia
Atlanta News First gives out thousands of free books to students in Marietta

Fair Oaks Elementary students receive free books and bags
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is holding its Books to Kids event at Fair Oaks Elementary in Marietta Wednesday morning.

We will be handing out bags of books to kids, with literary selections based on grade level. A total of 3,855 books will be given out.

Atlanta News First has distributed more than 69,000 books over the past six years, helping more than 13,000 students in need across metro Atlanta.

Atlanta News First personalities have visited 18 elementary schools in metro Atlanta to read to students and get kids excited about reading.

Not only am I live on Atlanta News First and PeachtreeTV today, I get to do the morning announcements at Fair Oaks...

Posted by Madeline Montgomery on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

