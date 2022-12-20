Positively Georgia
Man shot and killed near Mountain Park

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was shot and killed at a tavern near Mountain Park, according to Gwinnett County Poice Department.

Authorities say the homicide unit is currently investigating the case. There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

